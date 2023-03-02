Exclusive! Sandiip Sickand’s next starring Sai Ketan Rao and Amandeep Sidhu is titled Chasni?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.



Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sickandis known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Ghar Ek Mandir.

He has been delighting fans with shows that create buzz and grasp the audience. Currently, he has two new shows in the pipeline.

While one of his new shows starring Tanisha Mehta and Namik Paul, titled Lag Jaa Gale launched yesterday for Zee TV and will be going on air soon.



The reports that another one with Sai Ketan Rao and Amandeep Sidhu is in the works.



Well, the title was not really revealed yet, Sandiip himself took to instagrm to share a story where he was visiting the Golden temple to seek blessings and he wrote the name of 3 shows, Lag Jaa Gale, Abolie and Chasni.



This has made fans believe that Chasni is title of the new show as the same story was shared by Amandeep as well, while there has been no confirmation on the same.



The shoot for the show has begun and both Amandeep and Sadiip often take to Social media to share sneak peeks and more.



Amandeep Sidhu is a popular actor who began her career as a model, before transitioning into the television profession. And this would be the first time she would be paired opposite Sai Ketan Rao.



