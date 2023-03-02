Exclusive! Sandiip Sikcand’s next starring Sai Ketan Rao and Amandeep Sidhu is titled Chasni?

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Ghar Ek Mandir.
ALSO READ:Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh to join Sandiip Sikcand’s new show on Zee TV

He has been delighting fans with shows that create buzz and grasp the audience. Currently, he has two new shows in the pipeline. 

One of his new shows starring Tanisha Mehta and Namik Paul, titled Lag Jaa Gale launched yesterday for Zee TV and will be going on air soon.

The reports that another one with Sai Ketan Rao and Amandeep Sidhu is in the works.

Well, the title was not revealed yet, Sandiip himself took to Instagram to share a story where he was visiting the Golden temple to seek blessings and he wrote the name of 3 shows, Lag Jaa Gale,  Abolie, and Chasni. 

This has made fans believe that Chasni is the title of the new show as the same story was shared by Amandeep as well, while there has been no confirmation on the same.

The shoot for the show has begun and both Amandeep and Sadiip often take to Social media to share sneak peeks and more.

Amandeep Sidhu is a popular actor who began her career as a model, before transitioning into the television profession. And this would be the first time she would be paired with Sai Ketan Rao.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala actor Hitanshu Jinsi roped in for Sandiip Sikand’s next

 

