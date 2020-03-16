EXCLUSIVE! Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat gets a launch date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Well, we learned that Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known.

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, while Kusshagre Dua will be playing the negative lead in the show.

Karan V Grover is all set to play the lead opposite Sayli in the show. It is surely going to be interesting to see what the actor shall portray in this show after his stellar performance in Udaariyaan. Sanjay Swaraj joins the cast of Sandip Sikcand's next. Further details about the character are yet to be disclosed.

We recently revealed that Shireen Mirza is all set to come back with Sandip Sikcand's show, she will be seen as the negative lead in the show with Kusshagre Dua. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Now, the breaking is that the show is all set to go on-air from the 5th of July, the time slot is yet to be revealed. Are you all excited about the new show?

