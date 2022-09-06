Exclusive! Sanjana Solanki and Dhriti Goenka roped in for Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya

Sanjana Solanki and Dhriti Goenka are roped in for the show. It will be interesting to see what these talented actresses will add to the show.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 23:20
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update for its viewers, this time, from the show, Channa Mereya. A lot of new shows are all set to roll out in the coming days which will give an extra dose of entertainment to the viewers. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Kanwarpreet Singh bags Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

The show, Channa Mereya, stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles. 

The duo is coming together for the first time for a project and fans can't wait to see this fresh pairing on small screens. 

We had exclusively updated that actor Kanwalpreet Singh has been roped in for the show. 

Kanwalpreet will be seen playing the role of Niyati Fatnani's twin brother in the show. The actor will portray a positive character. 

Channa Mereya will hit the small screens on 5th July. 

The drama series will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. 

How excited are you about Channa Mereya? Tell us in the comments. 

Also read: Exclusive! Harpal Singh Sokhi roped in for Star Bharat’s upcoming show Channa Mereya

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Latest Video