Exclusive! Sanjana Solanki and Dhriti Goenka roped in for Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya

MUMBAI:

The show, Channa Mereya, stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.

The duo is coming together for the first time for a project and fans can't wait to see this fresh pairing on small screens.

Now, Sanjana Solanki and Dhriti Goenka are roped in for the show. It will be interesting to see what these talented actresses will add to the show.

We had exclusively updated that actor Kanwalpreet Singh has been roped in for the show.

Kanwalpreet will be seen playing the role of Niyati Fatnani's twin brother in the show. The actor will portray a positive character.

Channa Mereya will hit the small screens on 5th July.

The drama series will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik.



