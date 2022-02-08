EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Swaraj JOINS the cast of Ekta Kapoor's Parineeti?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

We had exclusively updated about Anchal Sahu, Ankur Tiwari, Vishal Solanki, and Tanvi Dogra bagging the show, and also revealed that Ashish Dixit joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. It was earlier reported that Altamash has bagged the role but now the role will be played by Ashish.

A source close to the show revealed that Veteran actor Sanjay Swaraj will also play a pivotal role in the show, he has been locked for the show but his character details are still under the wraps.

We have seen the actor in numerous shows, series and films, this would be an interesting character adding feather to his already decorated hat for sure.

Ekta Kapoor has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows, now she is back with the sixth season of Naagin and has an impressive lineup for the rest of the year. Now, the breaking news is that Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch her new show Parineeti which was initially titled Prem Bandini.

According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. Well, there isn't much revealed about the show but fans have already speculated the concept is similar to Arjit Taneja's Bahu Begum.

