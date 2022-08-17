EXCLUSIVE! Sanjeev Mishra to enter Colors' Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of entries and exits keep happening in all TV shows on a timely basis.

The new entries in every show add an extra dose of entertainment and leave the viewers hooked to the screens.

Colors popular show Nima Denzongpa that had hit the small screens last year is working wonders.

The show stars Surabhi Das and Manish Raisinghani in the lead roles.

As the show's story is getting interesting, the makers are now all set to introduce another character soon to spice up the drama.

Nima Denzongpa will now see actor Sanjeev Mishra making an entry which will further spice up the drama.

Nothing much is known about Sanjeev's character yet.

We had previously reported that actor Amar Upadhyay will also be a part of the show.

