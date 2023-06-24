Exclusive! Sanjeev Rathore roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story.

Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Actor Sanjeev Rathore has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Barsatein on Sony TV.

The show will star Kushal Tandon as Reyansh and Shivangi Joshi as Aradhana.

The trailer was released some time ago, and fans have been going crazy over the video.

Watch the Trailer here:

The impact of this trailer is pretty good, considering it leaves you wanting more. And fans of the actors are excited to see this new Jodi.

The show is going on air from 10th July, taking the 8 PM slot.

Are you excited to see Kushal and Shivangi’s new Jodi?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is NOT going off the air, Despite Barsatein taking its time slot?