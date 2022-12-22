EXCLUSIVE! Sanjog child artist Hazel Shah to enter Star Bharat’s Woh toh Hai Albelaa

MUMBAI : Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a popular show that premiers on Star Bharat. It stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in the lead. It is roduced by Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

The plot is about Krishna, a fun-loving man, always has his two brothers back, especially the elder one, Cheeru, who leaves no stone unturned to keep him safe. Circumstances make him get married to Cheeru's lover.

As per sources, Hazel Shah is set to enter the show. There is not much information about her character but she is said to play a pivotal role.

Hazel is a child actress highly loved by the audience. She was last seen in the show Sanjog in the role of Tara Kothari.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is doing quite well and the audience likes the track of the show. The show is set to take a leap soon.

It will be interesting to watch the further turn of events and how a new character will unfold the track further on.

