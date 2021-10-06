EXCLUSIVE: Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman fame Venkatesh Pande and Marathi film actor Angad Mhaskar roped in for Sobo Films’ next on Zee TV!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront when it comes to bringing exclusive content from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

There are a lot of production houses being launched and they are venturing into different dimensions of entertainment producing content which offers something different than the other. Television actors have also got a new medium where they can explore themselves. However, if there is one medium which is constantly, giving a huge exposure to actors, it is television. (Also Read: This is what Tarun thinks about mythological shows!)

Among the many production houses, Zee TV is planning to bring a grand presentation by Sobo Films and we exclusively reported that actor Tarun Khanna and Aishwarya Narkar have been roped in for the same. We also reported that Vidisha Srivastava, Anmol Bawadekar and Hetal Yadav have been roped in for the show.

We now hear that Venkatesh Pande has been roped in to play the role of the teenage Bajirao in the show. Along with him, actor Angad Mhaskar who has gained critical acclaim for his work in the Marathi film industry has been roped in to play the right hand of the character Tarun Khanna is essaying.

Angad is known for his stint in projects like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 and Savita Damodar Paranjpe among other projects while Vnekatesh is known for his stint in Sankar Mochan Mahabli Hanuman among other projects.

