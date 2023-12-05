EXCLUSIVE! Sanyogeeta Bhave on what made her take up Amba's role in GHKKPM: After Dhadkan, I really wanted to come back as either a strong negative or a strong positive character and this one impressed me

MUMBAI :Veteran actress Sanyogeeta Bhave is currently seen playing the role of Amba Adhikari in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She is portraying the role of actor Harshad Arora's mother in the show.

Sanyogeeta's character has recently entered the show and the viewers are in love with it.

As the show's story has progressed, we have seen how Amba and Bhavani's past was unveiled which led to a very big twist in the story.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sanyogeeta who spoke about her bonding with co-stars, experience working on the sets of Ghum and much more.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: WHAT! Virat gets a call to verify a dead body

How has been your experience so far working with the Adhikari family?

My experience with my girl gang and Satya is amazing. There is no rivalry. In fact, we help each other to do good scenes. Most of them are non-Maharashtrians and in the show, we are shown as Maharashtrians, so, I help them. We are like a family now.

What made you take up this character after Dhadkan?

After Dhadkan, I really wanted to come back as either a strong negative or a strong positive. When I got a narration for this character, there was a mixture of everything. She is not negative or positive. There are so many colours to Amba. This impressed me a lot. As an actor, this is a challenge for me. There are so many scenes where I might look negative but I am not supposed to.

The viewers are in love with your and Harshad's maa-beta chemistry in the show. How did you manage to build that rapport with him?

I didn't have to take any effort. It clicked on the first day itself. It was very easy to work with him. Harshad is a great actor. When we were doing rehearsal, his response to the scene was very apt and when you get that kind of comfort, things start working very well.

Many times the scenes are written so beautifully that you don't really have to work hard. So, whenever we are doing a scene, it so happens that it comes spontaneously. We don't calculate anything. The chemistry is just amazing.

Well said, Sanyogeeta ji!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Game Over! Pakhi’s missing newspaper ad to create havoc in Bhavani’s political career