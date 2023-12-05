EXCLUSIVE! Sanyogeeta Bhave on what made her take up Amba's role in GHKKPM: After Dhadkan, I really wanted to come back as either a strong negative or a strong positive character and this one impressed me

Sanyogeeta Bhave plays the role of Amba Adhikari in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 12:01
Sanyogeeta Bhave

MUMBAI :Veteran actress Sanyogeeta Bhave is currently seen playing the role of Amba Adhikari in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She is portraying the role of actor Harshad Arora's mother in the show.

Sanyogeeta's character has recently entered the show and the viewers are in love with it.

As the show's story has progressed, we have seen how Amba and Bhavani's past was unveiled which led to a very big twist in the story.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sanyogeeta who spoke about her bonding with co-stars, experience working on the sets of Ghum and much more.

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: WHAT! Virat gets a call to verify a dead body

How has been your experience so far working with the Adhikari family?

My experience with my girl gang and Satya is amazing. There is no rivalry. In fact, we help each other to do good scenes. Most of them are non-Maharashtrians and in the show, we are shown as Maharashtrians, so, I help them. We are like a family now.

What made you take up this character after Dhadkan?

After Dhadkan, I really wanted to come back as either a strong negative or a strong positive. When I got a narration for this character, there was a mixture of everything. She is not negative or positive. There are so many colours to Amba. This impressed me a lot. As an actor, this is a challenge for me. There are so many scenes where I might look negative but I am not supposed to.

The viewers are in love with your and Harshad's maa-beta chemistry in the show. How did you manage to build that rapport with him?

I didn't have to take any effort. It clicked on the first day itself. It was very easy to work with him. Harshad is a great actor. When we were doing rehearsal, his response to the scene was very apt and when you get that kind of comfort, things start working very well.

Many times the scenes are written so beautifully that you don't really have to work hard. So, whenever we are doing a scene, it so happens that it comes spontaneously. We don't calculate anything. The chemistry is just amazing.

Well said, Sanyogeeta ji!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Game Over! Pakhi’s missing newspaper ad to create havoc in Bhavani’s political career

 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shaika films vihan verma Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Harshad Arora sanyogeeta bhave Kishori Shahane Sheetal Maulik Sneha Bhawsar Shailesh Datar Mridul Kumar Bharati Patil aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi yesha harsora
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 12:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Exclusive! Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
WOW! The Kerala Story box office collection day 7: Adah Sharma starrer shows jump on weekdays, will soon enter the 100 crore club
MUMBAI :We have usually seen that even if the film does well at the box office during the weekdays, it stays stable and...
Anupamaa: Really! Vanraj makes Anupama believe that he is changing after his heart attack
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Chatrapathi review! Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer has nothing new to offer other than decent action
MUMBAI :Chatrapathi which has Srinivas Bellamkonda and Nushrat Bharucha in the leading role has been grabbing the...
EXCLUSIVE! Sanyogeeta Bhave on what made her take up Amba's role in GHKKPM: After Dhadkan, I really wanted to come back as either a strong negative or a strong positive character and this one impressed me
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Sanyogeeta Bhave is currently seen playing the role of Amba Adhikari in Star Plus' popular...
Recent Stories
Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh
Exclusive! Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Latest Video
Related Stories
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally take off to South Africa for the new season
ARCHANA GAUTAM
OMG! Archana Gautam reveals how she would react if MC Stan comes as a wild card entry on Khatron Ke Khiladi this season post Bigg Boss
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans feel Amba is becoming the biggest supporter of Sai and Satya’s relationship
No new wild card entries to enter the show
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside
AISHWARYA SHARMA
Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma reveals a shocking secret about her wedding day and talks about missing her husband, Neil Bhatt
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is history being repeated in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?