Exclusive! Sanyogita Bhave replaces Asawari Joshi in Sony Sab's Dabangi

Sony Sab is home to so many amazing and is known for coming up with the most creative stories.

Their latest is a show titled Dabangi, and the promo for the same has been recently released.

As per sources, renowned actress Sanyogita Bhave replaces Asawari Joshi for the upcoming show Dabangi.

Sanyogita Bhave is known for Hum Phirr Milein Na Milein (2009), 36 Guni Jodi (2023) and Lajja (2001).

We already reported about actors like Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, and Aamir Dalvi among others who are roped in for the series.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The duo has produced several shows together like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and many more.

