Exclusive! Sanyogita Bhave replaces Asawari Joshi in Sony Sab's Dabangi

TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment. A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Also read -EXCLUSIVE: Sanyogita Bhave roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming medical drama tentatively titled ‘Dhadkan’

Sony Sab is home to so many amazing and is known for coming up with the most creative stories.

Their latest is a show titled Dabangi, and the promo for the same has been recently released. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update!

As per sources, renowned actress Sanyogita Bhave replaces Asawari Joshi for the upcoming show Dabangi.

Sanyogita Bhave is known for Hum Phirr Milein Na Milein (2009), 36 Guni Jodi (2023) and Lajja (2001). 

We already reported about actors like Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, and Aamir Dalvi among others who are roped in for the series.

Also read -Exclusive! Asawari Joshi roped in for Sony TV’s Dabangi!

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The duo has produced several shows together like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and many more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 


    
 

Sanyogita Bhave dabangi Asawari Joshi Hum phirr milein na milein 36 guni Jodi Lajja Television TellyChakkar
