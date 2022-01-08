EXCLUSIVE! Sapna Singh to enter Colors' show Parineetii

Ekta Kapoor's show Parineetii is all set for a brand new entry of actress Sapna Singh.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 12:58
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor launched her brand new show Parineetii which airs on Colors a few months ago. 

It stars Aanchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma in the lead roles. 

A lot of well-known and fresh faces have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show. 

The show has witnessed many new entries ever since its launch. 

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Sapna Singh is roped in for the series. 

Nothing much is known about Sapna's character yet. 

Parineetii's storyline focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. 

The show's journey has kickstarted a few months back but the viewers are loving how the story is progressing. 

Ekta Kapoor never fails to impress the viewers with her variety of shows. Parineetii is surely a breath of fresh air for the viewers. 

Anchal Sahu is once again back to wow us after her stellar performances in Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video