Exclusive! Sapnon Ki Chhalaang fame Sanjivv Jotangia opens up on the show, his favorite genre and more

Sanjivvv Jotangia is a well known and talented Indian Actor whom we have seen in projects like Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Jasuben Jayantilal Joshi ki Joint Family, among others.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 19:09
sanjivv jotangia

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive story from the telly world. Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is on air on Sony TV and is doing well. The story is getting a good response and the characters are relatable. It is the story of Radhika (Megha Ray), who despite social restrictions decides to fulfil her dream and without any hesitation or reluctance shifts to another city to achieve her goal. We had a chat with Sanjivv Jotangia who spoke on the show candidly.

Also read: Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Twist And Turns! Radhika determined to not leave the company, Radheshyam has a different plan for her

Sanjivv Jotangia is a well known and talented Indian Actor whom we have seen in projects like Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Jasuben Jayantilal Joshi ki Joint Family, among others.

Sanjivv plays the character of Radheshayam Yadav, Radhika’s (Megha Ray) father and will deal with multiple conflicts like, allowing the gradual progress of one’s child, and maintaining one’s own culture.

We rang up Sanjivv and he candidly spoke on the show:

1.What are your expectations about the show and what kind of response are you expecting from your show?

I believe that whatever medium it is, films or television, whatever we serve the viewers, we can make and mar their taste. If they are wanting to see something good, it is our moral duty to serve them and I feel that the people are going to love the show. Everyone is going to like it, I am just keeping my fingers crossed that it resonates with people.

2.Do you have any ritual that you like to follow as an actor over a new job?

My ritual is that I am a big fan and devotee of Kishore Kumar ji and ever since my childhood. I have looked up to. Whenever I take up a new show, I like to go back to my theater days, go back to my thinking about the actors who I have idolized all my life. I always pray to God that I am about to go and live a different life so I just live it the way it was written and targeted. I have to be true and honest to what I am setting out to do.

3.What is your favorite genre to watch on TV and to work on TV?

Actually I love all the genres. Comedy is sort of my forte. But I have always done socially strong shows and thriller is something which I would love to perform since I love to see also. One thing I want to achieve is that I want to do an out and out negative role. I hope producers are listening somewhere. I believe in one thing that I will do a benchmark negative role once in life.

So, that was Sanjivv Jotangia talking about the show.

Also read: Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Interesting! Radhika wants to change her name, Vaishali stands for women

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar


    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Sanjivv Jotangia TV news Sony TV Invictus Media Works Sapnon Ki Chhalaang Megha Ray Radhika Pulkit Bangia Gulshan Shivani Shivani Radheshyam TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 19:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"
MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has been in the industry for five decades and has given unforgettable power-...
Exclusive! Raktanchal season 2 actor Vivek Upadhyay to be seen in the OTT show Rafuchakkar
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Movies, OTT and television...
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being the part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say
MUMBAI:  Actress Nimrat Kaur is no doubt one of the most loved actress we have in Indian cinema, over the time she has...
Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is one of the most loved shows in the initial days.Season one stared Sheezan...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Raavi reveals the MAJOR truth to the family
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Nimrit Kaur
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being the part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"
Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
Fahman Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan claims Sumbul’s fans were hurling abuses, trolling him and refuses to resolve things with her father!
Deepti
Will Deepti go behind bars for stealing Dilip’s laptop on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
Mohit Raina
From Karan Wahi to Mohit Raina; check out THESE TV stars who got to CAPTURE the big screen
FAHMAAN
Controversy! Fahmaan Khan explosive allegations on Sumbul’s father, says “I did not involve Sumbul in this, because I knew it was not coming from her ; told him that we need to capitiliaze on this friendship”! Read The Full Scoop Here!