Exclusive! Sapnon Ki Chhalaang fame Sanjivv Jotangia opens up on the show, his favorite genre and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive story from the telly world. Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is on air on Sony TV and is doing well. The story is getting a good response and the characters are relatable. It is the story of Radhika (Megha Ray), who despite social restrictions decides to fulfil her dream and without any hesitation or reluctance shifts to another city to achieve her goal. We had a chat with Sanjivv Jotangia who spoke on the show candidly.

Also read: Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Twist And Turns! Radhika determined to not leave the company, Radheshyam has a different plan for her

Sanjivv Jotangia is a well known and talented Indian Actor whom we have seen in projects like Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Jasuben Jayantilal Joshi ki Joint Family, among others.

Sanjivv plays the character of Radheshayam Yadav, Radhika’s (Megha Ray) father and will deal with multiple conflicts like, allowing the gradual progress of one’s child, and maintaining one’s own culture.

We rang up Sanjivv and he candidly spoke on the show:

1.What are your expectations about the show and what kind of response are you expecting from your show?

I believe that whatever medium it is, films or television, whatever we serve the viewers, we can make and mar their taste. If they are wanting to see something good, it is our moral duty to serve them and I feel that the people are going to love the show. Everyone is going to like it, I am just keeping my fingers crossed that it resonates with people.

2.Do you have any ritual that you like to follow as an actor over a new job?

My ritual is that I am a big fan and devotee of Kishore Kumar ji and ever since my childhood. I have looked up to. Whenever I take up a new show, I like to go back to my theater days, go back to my thinking about the actors who I have idolized all my life. I always pray to God that I am about to go and live a different life so I just live it the way it was written and targeted. I have to be true and honest to what I am setting out to do.

3.What is your favorite genre to watch on TV and to work on TV?

Actually I love all the genres. Comedy is sort of my forte. But I have always done socially strong shows and thriller is something which I would love to perform since I love to see also. One thing I want to achieve is that I want to do an out and out negative role. I hope producers are listening somewhere. I believe in one thing that I will do a benchmark negative role once in life.

So, that was Sanjivv Jotangia talking about the show.

Also read: Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Interesting! Radhika wants to change her name, Vaishali stands for women

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar







