EXCLUSIVE! 'Sara fits well with Anupamaa and her family' Alma Hussein gets CANDID about her bond with the Shahs, her style quotient and more

We really don't know if the track would reach till Samar and Sara get paired, but we share a great bond offscreen so I feel even the chemistry onscreen shall look great, it would be really exciting if the track comes, I would love to do that too. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 16:25
Alma Hussein

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: VIEWERS SPEAK: Netizens highlight the inconsistent writing and lack of logic in the current track of Anupamaa

The new Kapadias are already garnering love from the viewers, we rang Sara aka Alma Hussein to know about her bond with the co-stars, Samar and Sara's track and more, check out what she had to reveal: 

How has the bond turned out with the cast of Anupamaa?

Well, the team is really warm and welcoming, it doesn't feel like we are the new members of the Anupamaa family. I have already begun to feel that I was a part of the show already. 

We have already started seeing you in the Shah Parivaar pranks, tell us something about it?

I have a great bond with the youngsters, Muskaan and I are like sisters, and while Toshu bhai keeps pulling my leg, I share a great bond with Paras as well. I thoroughly enjoy being a part of the team. With Rupaliji, I share the same onscreen relationship with her, she is equally loving off screens too. 

Fans can't wait to see your chemistry with Samar, what is your take?

We really don't know if the track would reach till Samar and Sara get paired, but we share a great bond offscreen so I feel even the chemistry onscreen shall look great, it would be really exciting if the track comes, I would love to do that too. 

Tell us something about your style quotient as Sara

As I earlier mentioned, Sara is quite a down-to-earth girl, she is the classy NRI but also has all the values, she will enjoy the parties and even sit on the ground and play with puppies too. She is extremely inspired by Anupamaa, so even at the party, Sara chose to wear a saree. She is surely going to fit well with Anupamaa and her family. 

Also read: Anupamaa: Major Drama! Barkha wants Anupamaa to live the life of Kapadia, latter does not like wasting money

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 16:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'Sara fits well with Anupamaa and her family' Alma Hussein gets CANDID about her bond with the Shahs, her style quotient and more
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Meet Ahlawat crosses his limits with Tanya; Meet Hooda completely unaware
MUMBAI : In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Zee TV’s Ashi Singh talks about shooting with a baby bump for the upcoming sequence in Meet
MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa finds Chirag’s name in the paper
MUMBAI : Dipti’s parents regret their decision to tie the knot with Pushpa’s family.Sony SAB is gearing up for a new...
Exclusive! I gained a lot of patience while portraying Yashomati Maiyaa: Neha Sargam
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television has always ruled the roost when it comes to shows with unique storylines. In...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya: It’s not Rishabh-Preeta wedding, Sherlyn’s plan to fail
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site
Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site
Latest Video