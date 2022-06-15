EXCLUSIVE! 'Sara fits well with Anupamaa and her family' Alma Hussein gets CANDID about her bond with the Shahs, her style quotient and more

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

The new Kapadias are already garnering love from the viewers, we rang Sara aka Alma Hussein to know about her bond with the co-stars, Samar and Sara's track and more, check out what she had to reveal:

How has the bond turned out with the cast of Anupamaa?

Well, the team is really warm and welcoming, it doesn't feel like we are the new members of the Anupamaa family. I have already begun to feel that I was a part of the show already.

We have already started seeing you in the Shah Parivaar pranks, tell us something about it?

I have a great bond with the youngsters, Muskaan and I are like sisters, and while Toshu bhai keeps pulling my leg, I share a great bond with Paras as well. I thoroughly enjoy being a part of the team. With Rupaliji, I share the same onscreen relationship with her, she is equally loving off screens too.

Fans can't wait to see your chemistry with Samar, what is your take?

We really don't know if the track would reach till Samar and Sara get paired, but we share a great bond offscreen so I feel even the chemistry onscreen shall look great, it would be really exciting if the track comes, I would love to do that too.

Tell us something about your style quotient as Sara

As I earlier mentioned, Sara is quite a down-to-earth girl, she is the classy NRI but also has all the values, she will enjoy the parties and even sit on the ground and play with puppies too. She is extremely inspired by Anupamaa, so even at the party, Sara chose to wear a saree. She is surely going to fit well with Anupamaa and her family.

