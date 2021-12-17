EXCLUSIVE! 'Sargun, Abrar and I have been close since the beginning' YHC's Siddharth Shivpuri shares his EQUATION with Co-stars, comparison on Yuvraj's different looks and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahtein is A passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynaecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan who falls in love while raising their sibling’s son, Saransh together.

Star Plus’s popular daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein is gearing up for interesting twists and dramas. We had exclusively updated about the leap and upcoming track of the show with Siddharth Shivpuri re-entering the show. We got in touch with the dapper to know more about his return.

How has it been with Sargun and Abrar?

Since the beginning, the three of us have had a tight bond, we understand each other. Being the lead of the show they are very humble and down to earth. As my character of Yuvraj, there are times when I troll them but they are very understanding we have never had any sour moments due to it. So yes! we share a great bond with each other and have always been there whenever in need.

Fans love Pillai what about you?

Surprisingly I got soo much love from the viewers, it is often seen that negative character never receives such appreciation but with Pillai, I have only and only received love from the fans. I feel it is the fans who keep manifesting my return in the show and I am really grateful to them for that.

How has the journey been for you as Yuvraj?

Well, it has been amazing, I have always learnt from the show. The character is possible because of the vision that goes behind by the director. We used to always think about how to make the scene more fun for the audience. As an actor, I have grown with the show.

Currently, the fans have been comparing your look with Shahid Kapoor what do you have to say about that?

Every time I grow my hair they start comparing, Well, obviously Shahid is a great actor and I am glad about the comparison. It wasn't inspired actually I just wanted to go with long hair and the viewers caught it for comparison. I keep changing my look for Pillai more and now.

Are you all excited to see Yuvraj back?

