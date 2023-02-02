Exclusive !Sargun Kaur Luthra from Star Plus's Yeh Hai Chahatein Gives A Sneak Peak About Her Journey From Preesha To Nayantara

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 15:05
MUMBAI :Fans of the Star Plus's show Yeh Hai Chahatein are fiercely devoted and absolutely admire Sargun Kaur Luthra as Preesha and Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh. The audience cherishes the chemistry of their favourite jodi Rudra and Preesha and the show has garnered consistent success. Abrar and Sargun after the leap play Nayantara and Samrat.

Sargun Kaur Luthra who plays the protagonist gives insights about her character Preesha and Nayantara, she says _"I have always enjoyed playing the role of Preesha. Preesha's appearance included a wide range of sarees, hairstyles, and make-up. Preesha and Nayantara have quite different personalities. My skin tone was darkened to better represent Nayantara, who is very uncomplicated and carefree with her appearance. Preesha's character is more appealing to me than Nayantara's, although it is a distinctive and interesting one to play. There is a lot of work involved in inhabiting Nayantara's role, including
 developing a dark complexion, applying dark make-up to my legs for moments in which I wear short clothing"._

Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun's journey from Preesha to Nayantara has been one of a roller coaster and hard work. To this, Sargun offered her opinion, comparing her transition from Preesha to Nayantara to Preesha's three-year journey with several cast and character changes. The equations changed as a result of the cast shift, but both the actors and crew have shown signs of optimism.

When asked which of Preesha and Nayantara's character looks they preferred, fans responded in a variety of ways. Preesha's look is desired by her fans, although the character has been accepted by the audience.

Due to its captivating plot, Yeh Hai Chahatein has long held the hearts of the audience and they eagerly anticipate with each new episode. Recently, the show took a leap and viewers are responding quite well to the new characters.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is an Indian Hindi language drama TV series produced by Ekta Kapoor for Star Plus Channel. It is Also digitally available on Disney Plus Hotstar. A Spin off  to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the show premiered on 19th December 2019 & stars Sargun Kaur Luthra & Abrar Qazi. The show telecasts on Star Plus at 10.30pm.

