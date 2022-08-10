Exclusive! Sarswatichandra fame Anirudh Singh roped in to play the negative lead for Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Atrangi TV has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix, that are all set to entertain the audiences.

As per sources, Actor Anirudh Singh has been roped in to play the negative lead in the new show produced by Chitra Sharma Vakil.

He made his acting debut with the show, Chhajje Chhajje Ka Pyaar as Daksh Tripathi on Sony TV. He also appeared in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya as Adarsh Saxena and Saraswatichandra as Sunny. He also played a negative role in Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath as Tamas- a scientist.

We gave you the update that Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma is coming up with a new show under the production banner of TSM Productions, which is responsible for hit OTT productions like Tandoor, Chitra was an associate producer on shows like Rakhtanchal, Bhram, and more.

We also gave you Sahil Phull, Sana Amin Sheikh and Dolly Chawla have been roped in for the show.

The casting of the show is done by Deepak Joshi, who is also responsible for the casting of many great shows.

Not a lot is known about the premise of the show or what the characters are about, but we will be sure to update you with more exclusive information.

