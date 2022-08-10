Exclusive! Sarswatichandra fame Anirudh Singh roped in to play the negative lead for Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on some are all set for launches in the coming days.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 16:12
Chitra Sharma Vakil’s

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Atrangi TV has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix, that are all set to entertain the audiences.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Sana Amin Sheikh to make her TV comeback as the lead in Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!

TellyChakkar is back with some exclusive lighting updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Actor Anirudh Singh has been roped in to play the negative lead in the new show produced by Chitra Sharma Vakil.

He made his acting debut with the show, Chhajje Chhajje Ka Pyaar as Daksh Tripathi on Sony TV. He also appeared in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya as Adarsh Saxena and Saraswatichandra as Sunny. He also played a negative role in Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath as Tamas- a scientist.

We gave you the update that Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma is coming up with a new show under the production banner of TSM Productions, which is responsible for hit OTT productions like Tandoor, Chitra was an associate producer on shows like Rakhtanchal, Bhram, and more.

We also gave you Sahil Phull, Sana Amin Sheikh and Dolly Chawla have been roped in for the show.

The casting of the show is done by Deepak Joshi, who is also responsible for the casting of many great shows.

Not a lot is known about the premise of the show or what the characters are about, but we will be sure to update you with more exclusive information.

Are you excited about this new show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Excluisve! Dosti Anokhi’s Sahil Phull to play the lead in Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!

Anirudh Singh Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya Chitra Vakil Sharma Atrangi Tv Sahil Phull Sana
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Cannes 2023: Must Read! From Kyunki... to Cannes; here’s a look at Mouni Roy’s journey
MUMBAI:Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the Indian film and television industry. She started her career as...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.The drama series...
Kundali Milan Embraces Ankit Bathla as Yash: A Tale of Destiny and Redemption
MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang's highly anticipated show, Kundali Milan, continues to build its stellar cast with the addition...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Satya turns more complicated
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow! Have a look at the inside picture of Suhana Khan’s birthday
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with...
“Each show is like our baby and the journey has been extremely beautiful and fulfilling “ Says Ektaa R Kapoor on Yeh Hai Chahtein completing 1000 episodes
MUMBAI: StarPlus has always brought for it's audience intriguing and interesting content. One such show is Yeh Hai...
Recent Stories
Mouni Roy
Cannes 2023: Must Read! From Kyunki... to Cannes; here’s a look at Mouni Roy’s journey
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dolly Chawla
Exclusive! Dolly Chawla roped in for Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!
Sana Amin Sheikh
Exclusive! Sana Amin Sheikh to make her TV comeback as the lead in Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!
Sahil Phull
Excluisve! Dosti Anokhi’s Sahil Phull to play the lead in Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!
Manmohan Tiwari
Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor feels her Twitter account is hacked for THIS reason, check out the deets
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor feels her Twitter account is hacked for THIS reason, check out the deets inside
Abhinav Kapoor
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Abhinav Kapoor reveals how much he misses Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, deets inside