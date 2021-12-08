EXCLUSIVE! Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 actor Sham Mashalkar opens up on his DREAM ROLE, talks about his alternate career plan, says he never believed in having Plan B

MUMBAI: With a lot of new shows rolling out in the upcoming days, the viewers can't contain their excitement.

A lot of television shows have come up with season 2. This has now become a trend in the television industry.

Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pratigya 2. Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hain, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 among others.

The small screens have now seen another new season of the hit drama series Sasuraal Genda Phool.

The show is just a day old and it has managed to connect to the viewers.

The first episode has left the viewers hooked to the screen and it looks quite promising.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Sham Mashalkar opens up on reprising Ilesh Kashyap's role in Sasuraal Genda Phool 2, says, "It was a golden opportunity for me", shares about his character and much more

The makers have retained the original star cast but the viewers will also see some new faces as some actors won't be reprising their roles.

A lot of new actors are being approached for the show.

Well, actor Sham Mashalkar is once again back to reprise the role of Ilesh Kashyap in the show.

The viewers were in love with Sham's performance in the previous season and going by the first episode, he is doing total justice to Ilesh's character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sham who spoke in length about some interesting things regarding his career and much more.

What is your dream role?

I am very keen on playing South and Bollywood superstar Kamal Hassan's role in the movie Pushpak. The reason behind that is that it is not a language cinema. It is a silent film. I had previously done a show named Gutur Gu and had loved it. Pushpak is such a film that anyone can enjoy watching as it has no dialogues. A person doesn't need to know any language for watching that film. Each and everything is shown with utmost clarity and you enjoy it and also relate to it. My dream about doing such a role is fulfilled to a certain extent as I had done a film based on Charlie Chaplin.

Did you have any alternate profession before stepping into acting?

Actually, I am an automobile engineer. I just completed my studies and opted for acting. I couldn't work and decided to quit my job. My parents gave me a year to prove myself. I started to explore this field and started my career as an assistant director and it helped me a lot in my career.

But I never had any Plan B in my life. Because I believe in a do or die situation. I knew that I have to make it big in this field by hook or by crook, so, I never thought about any alternate career choice and continued to give my best in what I was and I am doing now.

You have previously worked in the Marathi industry as well apart from the Hindi industry. Did you find any major difference?

There are usually budget issues in the Marathi industry compared to a Hindi one. However, there is good content produced in the Marathi industry these days. Content is the king. There are several good films made in Marathi. There is not much difference in both the industries.

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 has Shagun Sharma paired opposite Jay.

The show has hit the small screens from 7th December onwards at 8 PM.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Shagun Sharma on Ragini Khanna's presence in Sasuraal Genda Phool 2: It was an amazing call taken by makers to show Suhana, I was very happy about it