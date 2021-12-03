EXCLUSIVE! Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 actress Richa Sony Sumbhaniya on opting for Law along with acting: I want to have an LLB degree when I turn 40

MUMBAI : With a lot of new shows rolling out in the upcoming days, the viewers can't contain their excitement.

A lot of television shows have come up with season 2. This has now become a trend in the television industry.

Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pratigya 2. Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hain, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 among others.

And now, the small screens is all set for another rocking season of the popular show Sasural Genda Phool.

The makers are all set to be back with the second season and fans can't be more excited.

Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna played the lead roles in the previous season.

With season 2, we will once again see Jay essaying the lead role but this time, he will be paired opposite Shagun Sharma.

Apart from jay, the makers have retained many faces from the previous season.

Sooraj Thapar, Shruti Ulfat, Anita Kanwal, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Richa Sony Sumbhaniya, Rashmi Singh, Charlie Shivhare, Ridhiema Tiwari among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Richa who spoke in length about the show and much more.

Challenges and bonding...

I only found one thing challenging as I am the new edition in the show while most of the actors are retained from the previous season. But as a performer, I don't think that much. I'll perform the scenes as per the demand of my director.

There is an unsaid bond that I have formed with Supriya ji on the set from the first day. The way she crafts is amazing. She is like an angel who always comes to help me. There are so many actors and all our scenes are mostly taken in single shots. I want to grow and become someone like her.

Relatability to the character...

Yes, there are a lot of things similar to my character. I am quite family-oriented and so is Rajni. Also, Rajni is extremely close to Ishaan. She is the only one who shares a deep bond with him. The show has not shown a typical devar-bhabhi rishta. It's more like a friend. The viewers will also see the compassion that I share with my husband. She owns her own cafe as well as takes care of the house. Rajni is also very active and so is me in real life. I can relate a lot to this.

Beyond acting...

I am studying Law right now. I devote my free time to my studies. I also love cooking and I take a break from studies and do this. I have my husband and family to look after. Everything gets managed if one has a will to do so. I have my recorded lectures that I listen to. Because I miss my lectures when I am on set the early in the morning. This is my routine when I come home, I study after my dinner and go to bed. I make sure that it happens every day. My family, especially, my in-laws are very supportive. I am a blessed child. I am very clear about what I want to do. I want to have an LLB degree when I turn 40. This is the target that I have set and it is a good thing to have a roadmap for everything.

Richa has previously worked in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Siya Ke Ram, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, Muskaan, Jaat Ki Jugni among others.

Sasural Genda Phool 2 is all set to hit the small screens from 7th December onwards on Star Bharat.

The show is produced by Ravi Ojha Production Enterprises.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Rashmi Singh, who plays Jay Soni aka Ishaan Kashyap's sister Ishika in Sasural Genda Phool 2, opens up on her character and much more