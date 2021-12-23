EXCLUSIVE! Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 fame Shagun Sharma opens up on her Christmas plans, says, "I love everything about this festival especially the snow as I come from a place where it snows heavily at this time of year"

MUMBAI : The much-awaited season 2 of Sasuraal Genda Phool has hit the small screens a few days ago.

The diehard fans of the previous season are extremely excited and there are a lot of expectations from the new season.

Jay Soni is reprising the role of Ishaan Kashyap once again.

However, this time, we are seeing him romancing Shagun Sharma instead of Ragini Khanna.

While Ragini is shown in the promos of the show, Shagun will be the one who will be the new woman in Ishaan's life.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ishq Par Zor Nahi fame Shagun Sharma ROPED in for Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Shagun is seen playing the role of Titli who is a thief or a con woman.

Christmas is just two days away and the entire world is prepping to celebrate the last festival of the year.

Our celebrities too have wrapped up their work and headed off to different locations to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their loved ones.

A lot of celebrities have often shared fond memories of this festival.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shagun who spoke in length about Christmas and much more.

One thing that comes to your mind when you hear about Christmas.

First of all, the one thing I love about Christmas is about Santa, gifts, and the beautifully decorated Christmas tree. But I love snow because it is something that I love the most. The place where I come from, we have snow over there specifically at this time of the year. Secondly, as a child I loved watching Home Alone a lot of times during this Christmas period.

What are your plans for Christmas?

I am mostly working during Christmas. But if at all I get a day off, I'll be going to this place in Khalapur Lakeside Bohemian. Because they have a very nice stand-up comedy night and they are celebrating Christmas there. So, I'll be going there.

Any special delicacies you remember gorging on during Christmas?

I don't have any memory of gorging on different delicacies during Christmas as I have studied in a Boarding School. I used to never get any leaves during those times. But maybe I remember eating lots of candy and cakes.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shagun Sharma on Ragini Khanna's presence in Sasuraal Genda Phool 2: It was an amazing call taken by makers to show Suhana, I was very happy about it

