Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan has been roped in for Nazara TV’s new show titled “Dahej Dasi”

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that is all set to introduce new shows.

Nazara TV has come up with news shows that have got great storyline and content.

Their successful shows like Laal Banarasi, Dhartiputra Nandini, Do Chutki Sindoor etc.

They are coming up with a new show titled “Dahej Dasi” starring Jhanvi Soni, Rajat Verma and Sayantani Ghosh.

As per sources, Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan has been roped in for Nazara TV’s upcoming show Dahej Dasi.

She would be essaying the role of the mother of the main lead Jhanvi Soni.

Gulzar Khan is a known actor of television and she is best known for her characters in serials like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 etc.

She was last seen in COLORS show Suhaagan where she played a pivotal role.

Well, this show will begin from the 12th of February and the audience are waiting to see this new show.

