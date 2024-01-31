Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan has been roped in for Nazara TV’s new show titled “Dahej Dasi”

Nazara Tv is coming up with a new show that will have an interesting storyline and content. Now as per sources, Gulzar Khan will be roped in for the show.
GULZAR KHAN

Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that is all set to introduce new shows.

Nazara TV has come up with news shows that have got great storyline and content.

Their successful shows like Laal Banarasi, Dhartiputra Nandini, Do Chutki Sindoor etc.

They are coming up with a new show titled “Dahej Dasi” starring Jhanvi Soni, Rajat Verma and Sayantani Ghosh.

Exclusive! Garima Dixit roped in for Raakesh Paswaan's next Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara Channel!

As per sources, Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan has been roped in for Nazara TV’s upcoming show Dahej Dasi.

She would be essaying the role of the mother of the main lead Jhanvi Soni.

Gulzar Khan is a known actor of television and she is best known for her characters in serials like Sasural Simar Ka 2,  Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 etc.

She was last seen in  COLORS show Suhaagan where she played a pivotal role.

Well, this show will begin from the 12th of  February and the audience are waiting to see this new show.

EXCLUSIVE! Child actress Pari Sharma to enter Nazara TV's show Laal Banarasi

 

 

