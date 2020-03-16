Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Karan Sharma aka Vivaan Oswal reveals which quality of Radhika and Tanya he finds impressive, talks about his bond with Avinash

MUMBAI: Karan Sharma is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the industry. Over time, we have seen some amazing characters played by the actor in different television serials. Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Pyar Ka Bandhan, and Kaala Teeka are some of his projects that were immensely loved by fans. He is currently winning hearts with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak to Karan. The actor spoke about his co-stars on sets and more.

Which quality of Tanya and Radhika impresses you?

According to me, Tanya is a very straightforward girl; she is always helpful, she has a positive approach, she has clarity in her thought, she does not want to change her nature unless there is an urge to change in terms of emergency and yes she’s very thoughtful for others too. Radhika is a very sweet girl; she never says no to anyone, in fact, she has an accepting behaviour, she is quite mature and always thinks before she talks to anyone. She is quiet when talking to anyone; she is quite sensible when it comes to conversation.

Tell us about your bond with Avinash and the rest of the cast and crew.

Our bond is on another level, we laugh, and we talk on the sets. People go crazy looking at us. He is a great fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Rao. We do a lot of mimicry on sets with their songs and people do adore us. So, it wouldn’t be wrong if anyone can tag us as Karan – Arjun. Our brotherhood is at another level. Everyone on the set is very close to my heart, but yes I am very close to Radhika. For me, Radhika is my 3 am friend. But yes I do share a close-knit bond with both Tanya and Radhika.

Any message for your fans?

I love you guys for everything. Thank you so much for showering your love on me. Sometimes, you even point out my mistakes. That proves that they are observing me and taking care of me. It is a sweet gesture, so I am very thankful to them.

