EXCLUSIVE! Satyajit Sharma opens up on his character in Sony SAB show Sab Satrangi, shares about his experience shooting in Lucknow, and much more

MUMBAI: After entertaining the audience with a number of amazing shows over the past several years, Sony SAB is back with a brand new show.

It is titled Sab Satrangi and has hit the small screens a few days ago.

Sab Satrangi is a completely different show with a fresh concept.

The show stars Puru Chibber, Mohit Kumar, Satyajit Sharma, Joyoshree Arora, and Dayashankar Pandey, among others in pivotal roles.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the actors of the show, Satyajit Sharma, who plays a pivotal role.

Satyajit plays a don and Mohit Kumar's father in the show.

You are playing a don's character in Sab Satrangi. What made you choose this role?

I chose this show because of its great concept and very engaging storyline. Moreover, the character that was offered to me is very attractive.

Any special preparations you did to make your character look different?

It's great performance material on paper, and most details were worked out at the ideation stage itself, followed up by workshops and detailed narrations. All of this does make an actor's work a lot easier.

What makes Sab Satrangi a must-watch for viewers in today's times where saas-bahu sagas are still in trend?

The whole show is structured around a very simple and universal idea. Hence, it will appeal to all sections. It has real characters and a storyline that does justice to all.

How has been your experience shooting in Lucknow and with the star cast?

It's a great and a very committed ensemble cast of actors. They are equally hungry and raring to go, which leaves you happy and satisfied at the end of the day's work.

Lucknow is a great city and has always been, so no breaking news on that front. It was nice and cold. I stayed long enough to take it all in, in all its glory and splendour.

How relatable is your character to you in real life?

So, he is a good-hearted don, a man of the world working his way through the lanes and by-lanes of life, bordering on philosophical at times. But it is very relatable and convincing because the basic premise of the story and character is well etched out.

If you encounter a similar person as your reel self in real life, what would be that one thing you would like to ask that person?

Aap hamare ghar chai par kab aa rahe hain?

Sab Satrangi has hit the small screens from 7th February!

