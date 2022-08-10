Exclusive! Sayantani Ghosh speaks about her bond with Abhisek Nigam and reveals what she thinks about him as Ali Baba

Sayantani Ghosh is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress, asked her about her bond with Abhishek Nigam, and what she thinks about him as Ali Baba.  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 06:45
 Sayantani Ghosh 

MUMBAI :Sayantani Ghosh is one of the most popular and senior-most actresses of television. She has been a part of many successful shows on television.

She is the only actress who has starred in two Naagin series, but with different production houses.

She has also participated in reality shows like Comedy Circus, Bigg Boss 6, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki,  and Dare 2 Dance.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, where she is having a pivotal role.

ALSO READ :  Sayantani Ghosh reveals upcoming twist in 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'


Now, Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress, asked her about her bond with Abhishek Nigam and what she thinks about him as Ali Baba.

How is the response from fans?
The response has been fantastic. At times, you have to adjust to the changes take place. Sometimes, you would like the change, and sometimes you don’t, and the truth is that the show must go. Many lives are attached to this show and in that spirit, we are moving ahead. We need the love of the audience and fans.

What do you have to say about Abhishek Nigam replacing Sheezan Khan as Ali baba?
No replacement is easy, even in normal circumstances. It's difficult and here, the situation is different. Hats off to Abhishek Nigam that he stepped into such a crucial role within no time. He made this character so lovable and makers have also been smart with the writing. The way they introduced Ali, we can get used to him. He also has a huge fan following. He is a good and a quick learner.

How has your bond been with Abhishek Nigam?
The bonding is going well. We made reels and are having fun on the sets of the show. He showed a very sweet gesture when he gifted us cups with our names written. So, it started on a good level and a positive note. Hopefully, the bond will also be liked on-screen.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is loving the bond between Abhishek and Sayantani.
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Finally! Three months after the wedding Sayantani Ghosh fled to Sri Lanka for her honeymoon with her husband Anugrah Tiwari


    

 

Tunisha Sharma  Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul Sheezan Khan Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Gabbar Poonchwala Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Internet Wala Love Ishq Subhan Allah TV news TellyChakkar  Sayantani Ghosh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui reveals his understanding of a true firend, check out
MUMBAI :Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Anuj Saini says, “While working with Alia, Janhvi, Varun, Jacqueline, Ranveer, I never felt like they are stars” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Anuj Saini has been a popular face in advertising and music videos. He made his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to play this character in the movie Jawan
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan titled Jawan is the current talk of the town. After the successful...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi scolds Sai in front of the family; latter gives a comeback
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! “I cried a lot before taking the decision of quitting Kundali Bhagya; when I began to audition for television, I always knew that I would be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor serial - Ruhi Chaturvedi
MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and it's among the top 10 shows.The show is...
Recent Stories
Exclusive
Anuj Saini says, “While working with Alia, Janhvi, Varun, Jacqueline, Ranveer, I never felt like they are stars” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Munawar Faruqui
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui reveals his understanding of a true firend, check out
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Exclusive! “I cried a lot before taking the decision of quitting Kundali Bhagya; when I began to audition for television, I always knew that I would be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor serial - Ruhi Chaturvedi
Must Read! Here are actors who were approached for the role of Haider in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, check it out
Must Read! Here are actors who were approached for the role of Haider in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, check it out
Vishal Aditya Singh
Exclusive! Vishal Aditya Singh roped in for Contileo’s next starring Jennifer Winget for Sony TV?
Kapil Sharma
Shocking!Kapil Sharma went from earning Rs900/month to having a net worth of Rs300 crores, says “It used to be so hot that even the migrant laborers used to run back…
'Udaariyan
Rohit Purohit congratulates cast as 'Udaariyan' completes two years