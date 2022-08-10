Exclusive! Sayantani Ghosh speaks about her bond with Abhisek Nigam and reveals what she thinks about him as Ali Baba

MUMBAI :Sayantani Ghosh is one of the most popular and senior-most actresses of television. She has been a part of many successful shows on television.

She is the only actress who has starred in two Naagin series, but with different production houses.

She has also participated in reality shows like Comedy Circus, Bigg Boss 6, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki, and Dare 2 Dance.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, where she is having a pivotal role.

Now, Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress, asked her about her bond with Abhishek Nigam and what she thinks about him as Ali Baba.

How is the response from fans?

The response has been fantastic. At times, you have to adjust to the changes take place. Sometimes, you would like the change, and sometimes you don’t, and the truth is that the show must go. Many lives are attached to this show and in that spirit, we are moving ahead. We need the love of the audience and fans.

What do you have to say about Abhishek Nigam replacing Sheezan Khan as Ali baba?

No replacement is easy, even in normal circumstances. It's difficult and here, the situation is different. Hats off to Abhishek Nigam that he stepped into such a crucial role within no time. He made this character so lovable and makers have also been smart with the writing. The way they introduced Ali, we can get used to him. He also has a huge fan following. He is a good and a quick learner.

How has your bond been with Abhishek Nigam?

The bonding is going well. We made reels and are having fun on the sets of the show. He showed a very sweet gesture when he gifted us cups with our names written. So, it started on a good level and a positive note. Hopefully, the bond will also be liked on-screen.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is loving the bond between Abhishek and Sayantani.

