EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus

The channel is gearing up for a new show Titlie.

Apart from that, a new show is under the pipeline which will be produced by none other than Rajan Shahi.

There are several reports about actor Mohit Malik being roped in for the drama series.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Sayli Salunkhe is being considered to play the lead.

Sayli will be seen romancing Mohit in the show.

The actress was last seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain where she was paired opposite Karan V Grover.

She was previously seen in Sandiip Sickand's show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Rajan Shahi has produced a lot of amazing TV shows so far like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh To Hai Albelaa and Anupamaa which are successfully running on small screens.

