EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus

Rajan Shahi is coming up with a brand new show soon on Star Plus and actress Sayli Salunkhe is being considered for playing the lead.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 11:25
Sayli Salunkhe

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of amazing shows are lined up on various channels.

Star Plus has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days. 

The channel is gearing up for a new show Titlie.

Apart from that, a new show is under the pipeline which will be produced by none other than Rajan Shahi. 

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Mohit Malik talks about overcoming his fears and the lessons he learnt from his journey

There are several reports about actor Mohit Malik being roped in for the drama series. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Sayli Salunkhe is being considered to play the lead. 

Sayli will be seen romancing Mohit in the show. 

The actress was last seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain where she was paired opposite Karan V Grover. 

She was previously seen in Sandiip Sickand's show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Rajan Shahi has produced a lot of amazing TV shows so far like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh To Hai Albelaa and Anupamaa which are successfully running on small screens. 

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: From Mohit Malik to Nakuul Mehta; check out These Super-Dads from the TV industry

Sayli Salunkhe Star Plus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Woh To Hai Albelaa Anupamaa Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Mohit Malik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 11:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Rajan Shahi dedicates a heartfelt birthday wish for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi, leaves her teary-eyed
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi became a household name for her character Naira in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh...
Whoa! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Riva Bubber is now into THIS profession after being away from the limelight
MUMBAI :Riva Bubber gained immense popularity playing the role of Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani’s bahu Damini. The...
Rab Se Hai Dua: Whoa! Dua’s open war declaration against Hina and Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
WOW! Who says actresses can’t be friends, look at The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media banter
MUMBAI :There was a time in the Hindi film industry when it was said that two actresses cannot be friends. We used to...
Sweet! Reem Shaikh wishes her ‘bestie’ Zain Imam with a cute post, check it out
MUMBAI: Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media and is one of the most popular...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ross Twist! Sai takes the wrong name, Satya walks away in anger
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan
WOW! Who says actresses can’t be friends, look at The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media banter
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajan Shahi
WOW! Rajan Shahi dedicates a heartfelt birthday wish for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi, leaves her teary-eyed
Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Riva Bubber
Whoa! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Riva Bubber is now into THIS profession after being away from the limelight
Reem Shaikh
Sweet! Reem Shaikh wishes her ‘bestie’ Zain Imam with a cute post, check it out
SAHI
Breaking! Sriti Jha to play the lead in Rajan Shahi’s new show opposite Mohit Malik?
Charu Asopa
Wow! Charu Asopa shifts into her new 2BHK apartment with a walk-in closet and a cozy bedroom
Ajaz Khan
Relief! Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan gets bail in drug case after 2 years in jail