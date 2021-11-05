EXCLUSIVE! 'Off-screen Karishma and I are like sisters', Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshu aka Pranali Rathod has something interesting to share about her co-star Karishma Sawant

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored on-screen duo, after the leap the new Jodi with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as Akshara and Abhimanyu.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and asked her about her bond with Karishma, roles she would like to play, and more.

Which character would you love to play at least once?

I never thought about doing a specific character, I have always gone with the flow so yes, whichever character comes my way and seems challenging to me, I will surely do it.

Aaru and Akshu aren't on good terms onscreen, how is it off screen?

Karishma and I are really close, the whole outdoor shoot got us closer to each other. We have spent a lot of time together, we have shared rooms together and there are times people who see us often ask us that don't you both have a sour bond on-screen, but offsets she is like my sister and we enjoy a lot together.

How do you choose your projects?

Well, it is always the story that matters, if I don't find it interesting then I may not be a part of it. So yes, the story and the character should be intriguing.

Well, now we are interested in seeing Karishma and Pranali's off-screen love, and you?