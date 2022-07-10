EXCLUSIVE! Seerat Kapoor aka Cheeni from Imlie opens up about the show Imlie; says “I feel the script is written beautifully and is not a typical cliché”

MUMBAI : The hit show Imlie of Star Plus just wrapped up its first season and is set for the second one with fresh plot and new characters. One of the characters is Imlie’s daughter, Cheeni.

Seerat Kapoor is playing Cheeni’s character. She is Imlie's elder sister and often feels neglected when compared to her. She is playing a slightly grey character.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know some interesting insights.

How did you bag the role of Cheeni?

“ I have been giving auditions for quite some time and I have also given mock shoots. This one fortunately materialised and I feel so lucky. It’ Star Plus and such a big opportunity. I was then called in for a look test and a mock test happened. After that, I was finalized for this.”

How do you feel about being a part of Imlie? What are your thoughts about the track of the show post-leap?

“I kind of feel nervous but I am very hopeful as this show has been a big hit. I love the track of the show. I was reading the scripts and I feel it’s not the usual cliché. I would like to compliment the writers that they have written such a beautiful script. There are some things about Imlie which I love and the way they have written it. I really hope the viewers keep watching and loving it".

What expectations do you have from your character or the storyline?

“I am currently just trying to do my best because if I think too much about what is going to happen or about the TRPs, it hampers my performance. I try to keep my performance unbiased as much as possible. It’s a big opportunity and I will just try to give my best.”

