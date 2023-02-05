Exclusive! Seerat Kapoor opens up about how she bagged the role of “Chini” and whether she was apprehensive to play a negative role in her debut show

Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows of television and Seerat Kapoor, who essays the role of “Chini” has won the hearts of the audience. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her what made her take up the role of “Chini” and how she bagged the role.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 15:19
role in her debut show

MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Fans loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they have termed them as one of the iconic couples on television.

Although fans miss Fahmaan and Sumbul, they are excited about the new track in Imile.

The serial took a 20-year leap, where a completely new star cast was locked in.

Seerat Kapoor entered the show post the leap as “Chini” and fans have given her a thumbs up for her performance in the serial.

Her character is grey and fans hate it when she comes between Imlie and Atharva, but praise her acting skills at the same time.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her what made her take up the role of “Chini” and how she bagged the role.

How did your journey has an actor begin, did you always want to be an actor or you are an accidental one?

I always wanted to be an actor. I did modelling since I was 5, but after a point, I left it as I was concentrating on my studies. I used to watch a lot of shows and I always knew I wanted to be actor  because of my family being into it. My brother is also an actor and he did pursue acting. This motivated me as well.
Do you remember how you bagged the role of Chini? Did you give an audition for it?

Yes, I had sent my profile and gave an audition at the production house when I was called for the same. There was a small script. They didn’t reveal the character or tell me anything about the show as there was a drastic change taking place. I gave that test and was selected for the mock. Later, everything got finalized.
 

Were you nervous to step into the show post the leap considering the fact that the previous actors had left a mark on the show?
Actually, I was nervous because it was my first show and that was a lot of responsibility. Everyone on the sets were experienced actors. I wanted to give my best and then leave things to fate.

Any debutant would think twice before taking up a negative role. What made you say “Yes” to the character of Chini?

To be honest, in the initial stage, I didn’t know it was a prominent character. I mean, when we did the mock and I saw myself on the poster, I came to know that it was  main character. Initially, it wasn’t negative, but a grey shade role and I was told to play like a normal girl. Even if I am supposed to play a negative or vamp character, I have a soft corner for the actors who play vamps and challenging roles. They teach you about life and it was an interesting role for me.

Well, there is no doubt that Seerat Kapoor as “Choni” won the hearts of the audience with her excellent acting chops and she has been getting a great feedback for her performance.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

