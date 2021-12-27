EXCLUSIVE! Sehban Azim and Sana Amin Shaikh APPROACHED for Viniyard Films Upcoming Show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world for our avid and prestigious readers.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Explosive! Mohit exposes Virat-Shruti’s truth to Samrat and Sunny

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now the exclusive news is that Sehban Azim and Sana Amin Shaikh have been approached for the show. Well, further details about the show and its characters are yet to be disclosed.

We saw Sehban as Malhar Rane in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Sana was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

We can't wait to see what it will turn into.

Also read: Exclusive: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Varun Joshi roped in for the movie Shashank

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com