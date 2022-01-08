EXCLUSIVE! Sejal reveals the truth about being a spy and Abhishek's reality to Yohan in Colors' Spy Bahu

Drishti comes in and sees Farheed’s photo and then Mahira claims that he is her brother and you are my bhabhi and I am the bua of the kid. Drishti does not believe this fact and Sejal would be seen listening to the conversation about the fake Mahira’s game plan.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 14:47
EXCLUSIVE! Sejal reveals the truth about being a spy and Abhishek's reality to Yohan in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans love this amazing Jodi.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! 'Krish is my favourite character, I love everything about him' Devashish Chandiramani gets CANDID about his character in Spy Bahu, his style statement and more

Sejal warns Mahira to stop coming in between their marriage. And gives an open challenge in trusting her relationship with Yohan. But Mahira then plays it smart and starts yelling for Yohan and jumps in his arms, what will Sejal do now? 

Sejal will spy against fake Mahira, she will enter her room. Well, this fact is known by Yohan’s mother Veera that Sejal is gathering the proofs against Mahira. She will tell this to Mahira and she rushes with Yohan into her room and Yohan will question Sejal about the same. But Sejal will tell that she was searching for something and thus she went there but Mahira will tell Yohan that she is doing something big against me and she packs her things and tries to leave the house.

Later on, Drishti comes in and sees Farheed’s photo and then Mahira claims that he is her brother and you are my bhabhi and I am the bua of the kid. Drishti does not believe this fact and Sejal would be seen listening to the conversation about the fake Mahira’s game plan.

Now the breaking news is that Mahira and Yohan will catch Sejal with a bomb diffusing kit and Yohan will confront her for keeping this kit, he will drag her to the hall in rage as Mahira tries to instigate him. Sejal finally reveals the truth that she is a spy and she had come here on a mission. He then confronts her about Abhishek's death and she reveals that he was a terrorist and was her brother. Will Yohan believe Sejal? 

Also read:SHOCKING! Team of Spy Bahu has a WILD VISITOR on the sets of the show

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Spy Bahu Sejal Yohan Mystery Drama Colors Sehban Azim Waseem Mushtaq Ayub Khan Sana Sayyad TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 14:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Sare Aam Mohabbat fame Ankita Bhatt ENTERS Colors' Naagin 6
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6...
OMG! Vijay Deverakonda was forced to leave Liger promotions in the midway for THIS major reason
MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananaya Panday were forced to leave a promotional event of their upcoming movie Liger...
Heartbreaking! 81-year-old popular Bengali singer dies suffering from a massive heart attack
MUMBAI: Veteran Bengali and Odia singer, Nirmala Mishra, passed away at her residence in Kolkata’s Chetla area on...
EXCLUSIVE! Sejal reveals the truth about being a spy and Abhishek's reality to Yohan in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming Drama! Savita eagerly waits for Kamini Ekadashi
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Maddam Sir: Upcoming Twist! Karishma Singh to investigate about Chhebagh
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Recent Stories
OMG! Vijay Deverakonda was forced to leave Liger promotions in the midway for THIS major reason
OMG! Vijay Deverakonda was forced to leave Liger promotions in the midway for THIS major reason
Latest Video