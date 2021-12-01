EXCLUSIVE! Shaadi Mubarak actor Kabeer Kumar to ENTER StarPlus' Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana has indeed made a place in everyone's hearts with its soulful story. Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi are playing the lead roles. We can see that it is a love story where two opposites meet. While Esha is the eternal optimist, Hasan's character is that of a pessimist. Well, Pritam changes a lot for Amrita. he gets extremely emotional when he meets Amrita's baby as it reminds him about his past.

Now the upcoming track of the show is all set to bring a new entry, Shaadi Mubarak's Kabeer Kumar is all set to enter in a pivotal role. A source reveals the track shall revolve around him for some time and bring new twists.

Currently, in the show, Pritam is still playing two different shades at the same time one outside the house and one with the Sakhujas.

Well, we are excited to see what new spice will the actor add

