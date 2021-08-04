EXCLUSIVE! Shaadi Mubarak actress Nisha Rawal participate in Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI: Nisha Rawal was recently in news owing to the ongoing dispute between her and her estranged husband Karan Mehra. The couple hit a rough patch in their marriage and is currently fighting a legal battle for divorce and their son Kavish’s custody.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s marriage has been in the limelight ever since their domestic dispute came out in public and became a controversy in a matter of few hours.

We had exclusively updated that Nisha Rawal has been roped in Shashi Sumeet's upcoming show Meet, starring Ashi Singh.

Now, Amid her separation news, a little birdie updated us Nisha Rawal is speculated to participate in Bigg Boss 15.

It will be interesting to see what the actress has to offer in the show

