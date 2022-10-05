EXCLUSIVE! Shaalien Malhotra opens up on Karan's COMEBACK in Ziddi Dil Maane Na, shares he is closest to THIS co-star on the set and much more

MUMBAI : Shaalien Malhotra is currently ruling everyone's heart with his stint in Sony SAB's popular series Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

The actor is playing the role of Special Agent Karan Shergill in the show.

Shaalien is being lauded for his never-seen-before avatar in the show.

Well, Shaalien's character has evolved a lot over time.

The actor is seen playing a double role of Karan and Balli in the show.

While the makers showed Shaalien as Balli for a very long time, now Karan is back and the viewers can't keep calm.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shaalien who spoke about Karan's comeback to the show.

ALSO READ: Ziddi Dil Maane Na: New Mission! Balli gets another chance; Monami is puzzled

Karan's back in the show after a long time. How does it feel?

It feels amazing. A writer pens down the character the way he perceives it, but it is an actor's job to do justice to that character. I have put a lot of life into Karan, giving a lot of myself and the other external factors. It feels nice as Karan is really close to me as a character. It feels great to be back as Karan as the academy was incomplete without him. There are a lot of things which aren't shown yet due to the storyline. The viewers will get to see Karan's bond with Sanju, Faizi, and everyone. This is what I am really interested in seeing.

What new can the viewers expect from Karan's comeback?

The viewers can expect a lot of drama, high voltage scenes and there were will be a lot of action. Also, there will be a lot of exposing to various aspects. Many truths will be unveiled.

One person with whom you bond the most on the sets. What makes your bond with that co-star so special?

I think it is Diljot Chhabra. Her answer will be the same I guess. Both of us have a lot of common things. We both love fitness and talk about it all the time. Diljot and I love travelling, exploring places, and also love coffee. There are a lot of things which make our bond special. We share the same vibe and there is no reason behind it. Diljot and I share a good connection both on and off-set. That is why we are seen together most of the time. We share a great camaraderie and understanding between us. We ask each other a lot of things, take advice and also gossip.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na gets an EXTENSION, to go off-air on THIS date?