EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Mishra REPLACES Gaurav Sareen in Azaad's Lovepanti

Azaad launched a show named Lovepanti a few months ago.

The new show is titled Love Panti and will be bankrolled by Mahesh Pandey's production house.

The show is working wonders on the small screens.

We have now exclusively learnt that Gaurav Sareen is set to get replaced in the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Shaan Mishra is roped in for Gaurav's role.

Gaurav played the role of Arjun in the show.

