EXCLUSIVE! Shaan opens up on his excitement for his best friend Mika Singh's Swayamvar, shares how his friendship with the Mauja Hi Mauja singer bloomed and much more

MUMBAI: Shaan is one such singer in our Indian music industry who doesn't need any introduction.

The singer-actor has wowed everyone with his mesmerising voice and also made people dance to his musical tunes over his long career span.

Shaan is a renowned singer who has sung songs in various languages and his voice is something extremely soothing to one's ears.

Well, the ace singer has lent voice to many popular actors in various industries.

And now, Shaan has sung a song for one of his best friends from the music industry Mika Singh.

Mika is gearing up for his upcoming show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. Shaan has lent a voice to one of the songs of the show.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Shaan regarding the same where he also spoke about his friendship with Mika and much more.

How excited were you to lend your voice to Mika's show?

Of course, I was very excited. We have been referred to as Jai and Veeru by so many out there. This happened after he insisted I lend a voice for the song. When I asked him how genuine he was about entering the new phase. He said it is quite genuine and he told me that he wanted to settle down. One might think that this is a drastic step but when I thought about it, this is a way how things might materialize for him. I feel very excited but I am also very nervous as it is a very big responsibility for me. Daler Mehndi who is his brother is there for Mika but of course, I am there to support him as a friend with whom he can share things.

What advice would you like to give Mika as he is all set to enter a new phase?

I would like to tell him not to pre-plan anything. Just listen to your heart. A bit of patience is necessary during such a phase. He shouldn't jump to any conclusions. And if he needs any genuine advice, I am always there for him.

How did your friendship with Mika bloom over the years?

Our first meeting did not end up that well. Then Mika took me for a drive. Several interesting things happened at that time as well. The good part is that we both were very transparent about ourselves from the very beginning. No one changed. Today is also the same. I think this is the test of a true friendship. We fight at one moment and the next moment, we patch up. This has been going on for years. We have spent a lot of time together and have been through thick and thin.

Well, Mika and Shaan are definitely setting major BFF goals.

