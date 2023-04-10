EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz on facing online trolls for her choice of clothes: I had posted a picture in a bikini on social media and it was very difficult for them to digest that I am wearing this

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is a popular name in the television industry.

The actress has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time now and has created a name for herself.

Shafaq is known for her performances in shows like Chidya Ghar, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Mahabharat and many others.

The actress won several accolades for role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Shafaq's latest project was Dancing On The Grave where she played the role of Shakereh.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz talks about her wedding being postponed and reports surrounding her personal life, says “In my head, we are already married; whatever has happened is in the past"

Being a celebrity, their personal life is always under scrutiny, when asked Shafaq if that bothers her and affects her work, the actress said, ''I'll be very honest. We know that this field is known for all these things. This is not something which only I or my family are going through. Everyone actor goes through this. Even superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan has faced it. It's not something extraordinary. After whatever has happened in the recent times, I have not seen much of my trollers and haters. People know me for my character Kunti. They love and respect me for that irrespective of whatever is happening around me. So that is also overpowering me. I will take that in a good way. When you become a public figure, your life will no longer be personal.''

Shedding light on the comments she gets on social media, Shafaq said, ''I wear all sort of clothes. Recently, I had posted a picture in a bikini on social media and it was very difficult for them to digest that I am wearing this. They remember me for my character Kunti and don't see me wearing such clothes. Their views haven't changed even a bit in these many years. It is the same. I respect their feeling and love for me. I am not here to disrespect anyone. I just count the blessings. It is impossible to be known and to have people only talk good things about you.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz talks about her wedding being postponed and reports surrounding her personal life, says “In my head, we are already married; whatever has happened is in the past"