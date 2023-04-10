EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz on facing online trolls for her choice of clothes: I had posted a picture in a bikini on social media and it was very difficult for them to digest that I am wearing this

Shafaq Naaz who is known for playing a variety of roles in her long career span opens up on social media trolling, pros and cons of being a public figure and much more.
Shafaq Naaz

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is a popular name in the television industry. 

The actress has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time now and has created a name for herself. 

Shafaq is known for her performances in shows like Chidya Ghar, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Mahabharat and many others. 

The actress won several accolades for role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Shafaq's latest project was Dancing On The Grave where she played the role of Shakereh. 

Being a celebrity, their personal life is always under scrutiny, when asked Shafaq if that bothers her and affects her work, the actress said, ''I'll be very honest. We know that this field is known for all these things. This is not something which only I or my family are going through. Everyone actor goes through this. Even superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan has faced it. It's not something extraordinary. After whatever has happened in the recent times, I have not seen much of my trollers and haters. People know me for my character Kunti. They love and respect me for that irrespective of whatever is happening around me. So that is also overpowering me. I will take that in a good way. When you become a public figure, your life will no longer be personal.''

Shedding light on the comments she gets on social media, Shafaq said, ''I wear all sort of clothes. Recently, I had posted a picture in a bikini on social media and it was very difficult for them to digest that I am wearing this. They remember me for my character Kunti and don't see me wearing such clothes. Their views haven't changed even a bit in these many years. It is the same. I respect their feeling and love for me. I am not here to disrespect anyone. I just count the blessings. It is impossible to be known and to have people only talk good things about you.''

