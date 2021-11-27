EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz OPENS UP on entering Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Shruti

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

The show is high on drama, and Neil and Ayesha, in the roles of Virat and Sai, impress the audience as a married couple in the show. Their relationship goes through a dynamic change time and again where they are friends, fall in love, and also have an unsaid acceptance for each other.

Now, Shruti aka Shafaq Naaz will enter for a major twist in the show. We got in touch with the beauty to know more about her entry, character, and more.

What was the reason behind agreeing to the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

I really like the character, and the whole track is really interesting. Something that I haven't done before. Shruti is really strong, blunt, and courageous, it is interesting and the graph is really good for the character. I like to play different characters. As an actor, it's always good. With Ghum, it is a great show with a very good cast, so yes, that is one of the major reasons to agree.

Talking about the character, did you do any specific preparations, and what should viewers expect from your role in the show?

I didn't get much time to prepare for my character, I signed the project just a day before beginning its shoot. Viewers will surely enjoy this track as it is all set to bring in more twists and turns to the show.

How challenging is it for you to enter a show midway, as it is one of the most viewed shows presently. Did that hold any pressure?

Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is one of the first shows I am entering midway. Chidiyaghar was the first show where I entered from the middle track. But yes, it is a very good and big show. There is a little nervousness as they have a strong bond on set with their co-stars, so it takes a little time for the same. The team is very good. I haven't shot with the whole cast yet. My first shots have only been with Virat aka Neil. He is a very nice co-actor. Of course, the direction, production, and creative teams are amazing. The vibe on the set is extremely positive. I am genuinely enjoying this right now.

