EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz opens up on her career-changing moment, shares about her brother Sheezan M Khan's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, reveals who will give him a tough competition

MUMBAI :Shafaq Naaz is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.

The actress has been in the showbiz world for a very long time.

The beautiful diva is known for her roles in shows like Chidiya Khan, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Shubh Vivah, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others.

In one of her recent chats with TellyChakkar, Shafaq opened up on her career-changing moment, her brother Sheezan Khan's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and much more.

Talking about her transformation over the years, Shafaq said, "I always believe that we should always grow, learn and experiment with new things. That's how I have been so far and trying to transform. I just keep moving forward."

Further revealing about her excitement when she was offered the show Mahabharat, Shafaq said, "Yes, it was turning point in my life and my career. That show changed my life.

Talking about her brother Sheezan Khan who is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and revealing who could be a tough competitor for him, the actress said, "I have no clue who will be a tough competitor for him. But Sheezan is my brother so I feel he will be the best amongst all."

Lastly, revealing her upcoming projects, Shafaq said, "I don't know about my next project but whatever I'll do, it will be interesting. There is a lot of content that is being produced and I would love to experiment."

