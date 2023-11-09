Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz talks about her wedding being postponed and reports surrounding her personal life, saying “In my head, we are already married; whatever has happened is in the past"!

The beautiful diva is known for her roles in shows like Chidiya Khan, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul Ka-Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, and more.
Shafaq Naaz

MUMBAI:  Shafaq Naaz is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress has been in the showbiz world for a very long time and has delivered some of the most riveting performances on television and other mediums.

While Shafaq has always been very quiet and lowkey about her personal life, the increased interest in her and her family’s personal lives over the past few years is quite staggering.

Recently, there were reports that Shafaq was all set to get married to her partner of 4 years, Zeeshan, who is not from the industry but reports aligned that the wedding had been called off and  Shafaq clarified the rumors that they are very much still together despite the rumors of a breakup.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress to have a candid conversation, in which the topic of her personal life came up.

When asked if all this vested interest, makes it hard on the relationship or if the rumors or reports affect her personally,  she said, “See, I have been very quiet about my personal life. If you see that in all of these years, I have maintained that distance and I have never felt the need to talk about my personal life as well. I have been in a relationship for the last 4 years now, and I have never spoken about it I felt like, till I can avoid it I will, but certain things happened recently that it just came out like that. I don’t get affected by people’s point of view, of what someone else is thinking about or not. And what kind of a world would I be living in if I kept thinking about what relationships of mine are being talked about, everybody has relationships, what is the big deal about it, sometimes those relationships work out sometimes they don’t. And people date in real life, nobody dates anyone with the idea that it won’t work out, you hope that it does, with the idea that you want to be together, and if things don’t work out, they don’t and it is absolutely fine to move forward in life and there is nothing wrong about it. Like I said, I don’t get affected by it, and touchwood, I don’t get a lot of hatred or negativity as well.  

She elaborated and said, “Because my partner is not from the industry, it is very easy to make stories up, When someone is from the industry they know the pros and cons of being in public life and I am with someone right now, who is very precious to me, and if he is bothered or affected, then that will hurt be. And my partner is very understanding, and he is not from the industry, but he understands things, he has not even questioned me once over media reports, or any statements, and not once have we fought over what article has come out or why, not at all. I get a little angry that what is this statement, like I have not said that, why have they written it in such a way and he is like, it's okay, leave it, you know how things are, let it be, the calm one in the relationship, and he is very much like that, he is sorted, but when things are falsely portrayed and I am very protective towards the people I love and I love my boyfriend, and as long as they don’t get affected I am okay. Because all these things are very artificial, and it should not affect the relationship.” 

Further talking about all the reports of the wedding being called off she said, “It was all very much happening, I can’t deny the fact that it was happening, The last few months have been very difficult, and we were going for the court marriage and that, and we had taken date and everything and as I have a very filmy life, with all these twists and turns, but that was happening because of a few misunderstandings like it happens in life, It is okay. We were always good honestly, and all of that was also happening because it was too much for me and my partner to digest and handle so many people and ourselves what should we do no one wants their wedding to get postponed but both of us are good now, and that’s what matters, Shaadi is just a formality for the both of us and whenever it will be happen, people will know. I am someone who wants the big fat Indian wedding and I want to have a typical filmy Shaadi, all enthu and with big functions. In my head, we are already married and I am happy with that, Touchwood, It’s fine whatever has happened is in the past, and as long as two people are strong together and they are standing by each other that’s all that matters.”

The beautiful diva is known for her roles in shows like Chidiya Khan, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Shubh Vivah, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others.

