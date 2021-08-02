EXCLUSIVE! Shagun Pandey REVEALS that one quality he would imbibe from Uday Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has become one of the most celebrated television shows. The show has not only touched hearts, reminded a lot of people about their past. The cast leaves no stone unturned to portray the dreadful partition like a living memoir. Amdheer’s love is a soothing breeze in the heat of history and Vashmay is the fresh sunshine from the bright future.

Uday Sahani aka Shagun Pandey has garnered popularity with his character and the magical romance with Vashma aka Anchal Sahu

In an exclusive chat with the charmer, we asked him what was that one quality he would love to imbibe from Uday Sahani to which he answered, "I would love to imbibe Uday's quality of staying in touch. Uday always stayed in touch with the people around him. He used to stay in touch with everyone and be there for them, whereas Shagun is not such a person. I often zone out from everything when I am working. I get lost in my own world, people need to find me back. So yes Uday taught me to stay in touch."

While talking about Uday, we asked him if he has kept Uday and Shagun away to which he replied, "I have not kept Uday away from Shagun, I was in 1947 and I am in 1951 with my mindset, look everything. I stay with my characters, I think about them when I am not working as it helps in the performance, all my characters have a little bit of Shagun in them."

Shagun has done some noteworthy characters in such a short span of time, may it be Atharva, Dr Mihir or Uday he has left his fans smitten with every performance.

