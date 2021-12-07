EXCLUSIVE! Shagun Sharma on Ragini Khanna's presence in Sasuraal Genda Phool 2: It was an amazing call taken by makers to show Suhana, I was very happy about it

MUMBAI: The much-awaited season 2 of Sasuraal Genda Phool is all set to hit the small screens today.

The diehard fans of the previous season can't keep calm as there are a lot of expectations from the new season.

Jay Soni will be reprising the role of Ishaan Kashyap once again.

However, this time, we will see him romancing Shagun Sharma instead of Ragini Khanna.

While Ragini is shown in the promos of the show, Shagun will be the one who will be the new woman in Ishaan's life.

Shagun will be seen playing the role of Titli who is a thief or a con woman.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shagun who spoke at length about the show and much more.

What was your first reaction when you were offered the show?

I was already dreaming about starring in the show when I got a call for auditioning for this role. I thought that it would be so amazing if I get to star in this show. But it took from the makers to finalize me. I at least gave 4 to 5 mock shoots and 2 auditions and 3 to 4 look tests were also done. After all this, I was locked. I was all set for the show. I think I was waiting for the makers to lock me as I had already decided to say yes to the show.

Your character is completely different from what we usually see the lead actresses portraying in the show. Were you sceptical about taking up this role?

On the contrary, I was extremely excited. I was so happy that I am not playing a typical character in my first show as a lead. I have already played a rich girl, sweet and caring girl in my previous shows not as a lead but as a parallel lead. This will be so new. No one would have seen such a character played by an actress in a TV show. It's going to be very new for the viewers.

The show's previous lead Ragini Khanna is seen in promos and her track will be shown on and off for a while. Were you nervous about this?

Not at all. In fact, that was an amazing call that they have Suhana in the promo and also bits and pieces in the show. Because a hit pair which the viewers love won't accept the new pairing if the previous jodi is all of a sudden not shown together. But if Suhana's character is shown whenever necessary be it in flashbacks or in the form of sweet memories, that is very important.

I got to know that Ragini is shooting, I went there and spoke to her. She was very nice to me and also praised the star cast. She also wished me good luck. There are no hard feelings between us.

Well said, Shagun!

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 will be hitting tonight at 8 PM on Star Bharat.

Shagun has previously worked in shows like Tu Aashiqui, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, among others.

