EXCLUSIVE: Shagun Sharma reveals her CLOSEST CO-STARS on the sets of Harphool Mohini!

MUMBAI: Shagun Sharma is currently shooting for Harphool Mohini.

Harphool Mohini is the love story of a Haryanvi boy and a South Indian girl. The audience will get to see two flavours of India in one story. The Haryanvi and South Indian cultures coming together will make for an entertaining journey. It will also convey a strong message through humour and drama.

In an exclusive conversation with Shagun, she mentioned the people she is closest too on the sets of the show and the bond she shares with her co-actors.

Actors usually spend maximum time on the sets of their show and they often become like family. They bond together, share lunches and during their shot breaks, they are usually spending time with each other.

Shagun, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com shared, “Well, the atmosphere on the sets is very positive and I am loving it. We all have certainly been on our toes as to how to go about the scenes but yes, I share a good bond with everyone overall. The people I am closest too is something which is too soon to say but I have a very nice bond with Zebby Singh, Amal Sehrawat and Sonali Nikam among other people. These are the people I bond with the most so far given that we have recently started shooting.”

Well said Shagun!

In an earlier conversation, when Shagun was asked about what she likes about her character the most, she mentioned,” This character is very distinguished. I think I am blessed to get an opportunity to bring something else on the table than get stereotyped playing repetitive characters. What I am doing now is poles apart from what I have done in my past.”