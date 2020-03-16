EXCLUSIVE: Shagun Sharma reveals her CLOSEST CO-STARS on the sets of Harphool Mohini!

Harphool Mohini is the love story of a Haryanvi boy and a South Indian girl. The audience will get to see two flavours of India in one story. The Haryanvi and South Indian cultures coming together will make for an entertaining journey. It will also convey a strong message through humour and drama.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 13:22
EXCLUSIVE: Shagun Sharma reveals her CLOSEST CO-STARS on the sets of Harphool Mohini!

MUMBAI: Shagun Sharma is currently shooting for Harphool Mohini.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Harphool Mohini has given me a chance to explore myself as an artist: Amal Sehrawat)

Harphool Mohini is the love story of a Haryanvi boy and a South Indian girl. The audience will get to see two flavours of India in one story. The Haryanvi and South Indian cultures coming together will make for an entertaining journey. It will also convey a strong message through humour and drama.

In an exclusive conversation with Shagun, she mentioned the people she is closest too on the sets of the show and the bond she shares with her co-actors.

Actors usually spend maximum time on the sets of their show and they often become like family. They bond together, share lunches and during their shot breaks, they are usually spending time with each other.

Shagun, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com shared, “Well, the atmosphere on the sets is very positive and I am loving it. We all have certainly been on our toes as to how to go about the scenes but yes, I share a good bond with everyone overall. The people I am closest too is something which is too soon to say but I have a very nice bond with Zebby Singh, Amal Sehrawat and Sonali Nikam among other people. These are the people I bond with the most so far given that we have recently started shooting.”

Well said Shagun!

(Also Read: Exclusive! My personal favourite is Golu Singh from Mere Angne Mein: Sasural Genda Phool 2’s Ishaan Singh Manhas)

In an earlier conversation, when Shagun was asked about what she likes about her character the most, she mentioned,” This character is very distinguished. I think I am blessed to get an opportunity to bring something else on the table than get stereotyped playing repetitive characters. What I am doing now is poles apart from what I have done in my past.”

Shagun Sharma Harphhol Mohini Haryanvi South Indian experience X Factor distinguished Mohini creative differences mutual justified comfortable TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 13:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Shagun Sharma reveals her CLOSEST CO-STARS on the sets of Harphool Mohini!
MUMBAI: Shagun Sharma is currently shooting for Harphool Mohini.(Also Read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek's true identity unveils; he is the terrorist that Sejal has been finding in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Exclusive! Yuvika Chaudhary roped in for Voot Select web series Cyber Vaar
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms in...
Wow! Check out luxurious outfits donned by Ambanis on Prithvi Akash's FIRST birthday party
MUMBAI: Talking about the business industry, the Ambanis always deserve a mention for their remarkable works and larger...
Wow! Here's proof that Mithai fame Debattama Saha's energy cannot be matched!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish...
EXCLUSIVE! Chunky Pandey and Govinda to grace the sets of Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April onwards.The show is...
Recent Stories
Sameer-aryan
Aryan Khan Case: Big update! Sameer Wankhede transferred to DGTS Chennai; more details inside
Latest Video