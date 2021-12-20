EXCLUSIVE! Shahid Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, and Rohan Preet Singh to grace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV!

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. The show started off with a bang and the talented contestants of this season have already managed to impress the audience.

The show always has some of the Biggest Names from the Industry as guests for their episodes, where they have come to promote their recent films or just to be a part of the show.

We recently saw Salman Khan make an appearance on the show, share some nostalgic memories, and have a lot of fun.

We bring you an Exclusive Update that Shahid Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, and Rohanpreet Singh will be the guests on the Upcoming episodes of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV.

Shahid will be on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Jersey'.

Neha Kakkar will also be seen on the show with Rohan Preet Singh. Neha has also been a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs in 2017.

