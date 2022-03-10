EXCLUSIVE! Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss participating in the show this time: I have no problem with Bigg Boss participating in the show but he shouldn't win

MUMBAI : Season 16 of Bigg Boss is here and everyone's excitement level is at its peak.

We all know that the Colors channel and the Bigg Boss makers never let us down with their amazing content.

With every new season, the show has to offer more and more entertainment with interesting twists in the story.

The viewers have seen many known and lesser-known faces in the Bigg Boss house who tried their luck and managed to survive for the longest time.

Shalin Bhanot is one of them who is going to be seen inside the house this time.

Well, the actor has been away from small screens for a long time and the viewers are really excited to see him back with a bang.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shalin who spoke about a lot of things about the show.

How are you feeling before entering the house?

I am having lots of mixed feelings. There is excitement, fun, curiosity, nervousness and everything before going inside the house.

This time Bigg Boss too is going to participate. How excited or nervous are you about it?

I have no problem with Bigg Boss participating in the show but he shouldn't win (Laughs). There are already lots of contestants with whom I have to compete and Bigg Boss is one more.

How challenging is it going to be to survive in the house with ne people?

I am looking forward to meeting my new family. I am also looking forward to having new bonds and all the people who are coming with me to the house.

Will it be challenging for you to stay away from your family for a long time?

Yes, that is going to be challenging. I did not want to feel and think about this. It is going to be tough and I am having a different feeling. I did not think about it before I gave a nod to the show.

Big Boss is known for surviving in the toughest circumstances like limited food, tough tasks sometimes lack of sleep. Any strategy you have that you would be following to survive in the house?

I thought about coming up with a plan. I took a piece of paper and wrote Bigg Boss on it and kept thinking about what to write. I gave up as I know that no strategy is going to work. When it comes to limited food, yes I am aware of it and that's why I am having literally everything I like before I go inside the house. My strategy is to just fulfil my tastebuds with all my favourite dishes.

How nervous are you for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan would come and give you a report of how you’ll have performed and you will also get to interact with him? How are you going to tackle that?

My nervousness faded away in my childhood as I have failed many times. It has made me tough. I'll be happy with whatever feedback I get from Salman sir during the Weekend Ka Vaar. I want Salman sir to only praise me for my participation in the show.

Have you watched the previous season, If yes! Then who has been your favourite contestant and why?

I haven't watched much of Bigg Boss' previous seasons. That is why I am quite happy to participate in the show. My favourite contestant is Shalin Bhanot from Bigg Boss 16.

Well, Shalin seems extremely promising and it would be interesting to see how his journey turns out to be.

