Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot talks about the MC Stan and Abdu Rozik Fight, says, “I am only aware of the fights that are happening in my house”!

MUMBAI:Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Post the show, he backed one produced by Balaji Telefilms titled Bekaboo, where he is the lead and is seen with Eisha Singh for the first time.

ALSO READ: Aww! Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot shares a heartwarming message for ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur as she is all set to tie the knot with Nikhil Patel

Fans have showered a lot of love on the duo and the show has been getting a good reception.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at an event and spoke to him about multiple things, including the show and MC Stan and Abdu’s fight.

When asked about his experience of starting shooting for Bekaboo immediately after Bigg Boss 16, he said, “ I don’t know, I feel like I am inside another Bigg Boss right now, I have seen my room, where I wake up, then I see my car, then vanity and then set, and I keep moving between these, and I have not seen a fifth thing since I have been out, its a lot of chaos, lot of tasks and we are shooting a lot and the show is amazing and the response has been amazing, right now the fourth episode might be ending and I am already being tagged in tweets and more and I am getting so much love and it has been fun”.

When asked about the track of the show he assured me that with every coming week, there are going to be amazing surprises.

Further when asked about the hot topic of it all, the fight between MC Stan and Abdu, he said “ The only thing I know is that my mother is angry with me, because I am unable to spend time with her, so I am only aware of the fights that are happening in my house, so I am busy handling that and I am really aware of what is happening”.

Shalin Bhanot is currently seen as Ranav in the show ‘Bekaboo’ with Eisha Singh, and Monalisa.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what Shalin Bhanot had to say about Salman Khan targeting him every weekend