EXCLUSIVE! Sham Mashalkar opens up on reprising Ilesh Kashyap's role in Sasural Genda Phool 2, says, "It was a golden opportunity for me", shares about his character and much more

MUMBAI : With a lot of new shows rolling out in the upcoming days, the viewers can't contain their excitement.

A lot of television shows have come up with season 2. This has now become a trend in the television industry.

Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pratigya 2. Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hain, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 among others.

And now, the small screens is all set for another rocking season of the popular show Sasural Genda Phool.

The makers have retained the original star cast but the viewers will also see some new faces as some actors won't be reprising their roles.

A lot of new actors are being approached for the show.

Well, actor Sham Mashalkar is once again back who is all set to reprise the role of Ilesh Kashyap in the show.

The viewers were in love with Sham's performance in the previous season and we can't expect a lot of new elements this time as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sham who spoke in length about the show, his character and much more.

What was your first reaction when you were offered the role as the previous season worked wonders and so did your character Ilesh?

I was extremely happy when I got a call from the team. It's been 10 years since the show went off-air but we still meet after every six months. The entire team gets along so well even after so many years. And with the show coming back with a new season, I thought it is again like a gettogether for a long time now. It was a golden opportunity for me.

What new can the viewers see in Ilesh's character in this season?

The character of Ilesh has become even more interesting in this season. Ilesh is now having a son now who was not there in the last season. And in this season, Ilesh has first time opened a cafe with his sister-in-law. The viewers had previously seen that Ilesh wasn't working but this time, he is. Ilesh was never interested in doing a 9 to 5 job. So, now, the story will revolve around all this. However, Ilesh's fun-loving nature and his love for food will be as it is.

How much are you missing some of the actors who are not in the show this season?

Yes, I am definitely missing them. I had a great bond with Bhairavi Raichura. If you work with a person for some years and when I read the lines, I can see her. I will clearly memorize the actor whom I have worked with before. This season Richa has stepped in her shoes and she is doing quite well. She picked up the character really well in such a short span of time. However, it might take some time, but we all will gel up soon. I had to prepare my mind for it for a few days.

Sasural Genda Phool 2 will see Shagun Sharma paired opposite Jay.

The show is all set to hit the small screens from 7th December onwards at 8 PM.

