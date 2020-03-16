EXCLUSIVE! Shameem Ali and Imran Khan ROPED in for Ved Raj's Naagmani on Dangal

We have exclusively learnt that Shoonya Square Productions has been planning to roll out some interesting shows on television. We now have news that the production house is planning a new show on Dangal titled Naagmani.
Shameem

Now the breaking news is actors Shameem Ali and Imran Khan have been roped in to essay pivotal characters in the show. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Shameem in Santoshi Maa while Imran was recently a part of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey.

Now the breaking news is actors Shameem Ali and Imran Khan have been roped in to essay pivotal characters in the show. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Shameem in Santoshi Maa while Imran was recently a part of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey.

The show is said to be a supernatural fiction and it has major names like Aditya Redijj, Aleya Ghosh, and Pavitra Punia in lead. Shoonya Square Productions is known for its TV projects Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, Nath Zehar Ya Zanjeer.

