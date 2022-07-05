EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga aka Varun opens up about how shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is different from the other daily soaps he has done so far

Shantanu Monga is slaying in the role of Varun in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor shares about the kind of response he gets on social media and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 03:30
Shantanu Monga

MUMBAI: Shantanu Monga recently made an entry in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is seen portraying Varun's character who is Sara's husband and Mahendra Sood's son-in-law.

Shantanu's entry was quite surprising for the viewers as it will now unfold the past story of Varun and Sara's personal life.

Well, Shantanu's entry will see a lot of twists and turns in the story in the upcoming episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shantanu and spoke about his entry into the show and much more.

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!

How challenging does it get for you to portray so many shades in one character?

It is a little bit challenging. But after a point, actors have that on and off switch where they can easily switch in different modes. But I am loving it.

What kind of response do you get on social media?

Fans are curious to know if my character is negative or positive. They are curious to know about what I am going to do. Fans want me to stay away from Ram and Priya and don't want any negativity. I get these kinds of responses. I am quite happy with the response. My character is getting a good build-up and different shades of my role are coming out. This is nice writing.

Unlike the regular saas-bahu sagas, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 focuses on subtle drama. Did you notice any difference while shooting for this show and what you have done previously?

Yes, there is a lot of difference. The way the dialogues are written is very different. There is a naturalistic flavour in everything. We are asked to be very natural while performing scenes. It feels good to be subtle.

Shantanu has previously worked in shows like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Shrimad Bhagwat, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Humkadam, and Aapke Aa Jane Se, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Wow! Look who's back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
It’s cricket fever on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday in the presence of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcome the Indian Women’s Cricket Team -...
HIGH DRAMA: Varun gets ENVOIOUS of Ram in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!
MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception....
Oh No: Yohan and Vyom engage in a FIST FIGHT in Spy Bahu!
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
HIGH DRAMA: Swarn recalls her association with Kanwal in Colors’ Swarn Ghar!
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Oh No: Priya ACCUSED to taking Ram away from his FAMILY in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!
MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception....
WHAT!!! Pakhi gets PREGNANT in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! Details Inside…
MUMBAI: It seems that Virat and Sai are happy that all their differences have been solved and now they are a happy...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! As public figures, we have to deal with it; we should know what we are signing up for: Ahmareen Anjum on social media
Exclusive! As public figures, we have to deal with it; we should know what we are signing up for: Ahmareen Anjum on social media trolling
Latest Video