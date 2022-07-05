EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga aka Varun opens up about how shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is different from the other daily soaps he has done so far

MUMBAI: Shantanu Monga recently made an entry in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is seen portraying Varun's character who is Sara's husband and Mahendra Sood's son-in-law.

Shantanu's entry was quite surprising for the viewers as it will now unfold the past story of Varun and Sara's personal life.

Well, Shantanu's entry will see a lot of twists and turns in the story in the upcoming episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shantanu and spoke about his entry into the show and much more.

How challenging does it get for you to portray so many shades in one character?

It is a little bit challenging. But after a point, actors have that on and off switch where they can easily switch in different modes. But I am loving it.

What kind of response do you get on social media?

Fans are curious to know if my character is negative or positive. They are curious to know about what I am going to do. Fans want me to stay away from Ram and Priya and don't want any negativity. I get these kinds of responses. I am quite happy with the response. My character is getting a good build-up and different shades of my role are coming out. This is nice writing.

Unlike the regular saas-bahu sagas, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 focuses on subtle drama. Did you notice any difference while shooting for this show and what you have done previously?

Yes, there is a lot of difference. The way the dialogues are written is very different. There is a naturalistic flavour in everything. We are asked to be very natural while performing scenes. It feels good to be subtle.

Shantanu has previously worked in shows like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Shrimad Bhagwat, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Humkadam, and Aapke Aa Jane Se, among others.

