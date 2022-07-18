EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga opens up on his negative role in Gud Se Meetha Ishq, shares about his views on getting stereotyped for playing dark character and much more

MUMBAI : After his successful stint in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Varun, actor Shantanu Monga is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

The show also stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

Just like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Shantanu is seen in a negative role in this show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with shantanu who spoke in length about the show, his character and much more.

Tell us about your character in the show.

My character is shown positive but it is not. I am playing a conman who is a completely negative guy. My character is based on a true story where an Orissa based man used to con people and only marry for money. He got married 27 times only for the sake of money and used to run away by taking away all the expensive belongings. He used to only find brides who had some issues and were not able to find a guy. I am seen with Meera aka Pari and I have pretended to be a doctor.

You played a negative character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Do you feel it is similar to that and how challenging is it?

It is not that different from Varun's character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Pari's character in Gud Meetha Ishq is very loud. It becomes challenging for me to perform scenes in front of her. I completely see myself lost as Meera is performing really well. However, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, my character was quite subtle but here it is shown a bit more dramatic.

What were your thoughts before taking this role?

If I am offered such meaty roles, I am always up for it. People say that I will get typecast but I feel that if I can showcase my talent through such roles, there is no harm in it. Also, I have worked with Film Farm a lot. I can't refuse any offers coming my way through them.

Lastly, spilling beans on how long his track will continue in the show, the actor said that his track won't continue for long as the makers had given him the commitment till the wedding track of him and Pari.

